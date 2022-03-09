Unboxing & Review: Doctor Doom Legends 3D bust Bow before this 3D resin bust of Marvel Comics' greatest villain.

Look at these Johnny-come-lately MCU viewers, not knowing the joys of true Marvel villainy. Sure, Thanos, the Red Skull, and Loki are fine, but the real measuring stick of bad guys is the almighty Victor Von Doom. The great Doctor Doom, ruler of Latveria and nemesis of the Fantastic Four and all of the Marvel Universe as a whole, cannot possibly have his greatness captured in a single piece of plastic, but Diamond Select Toys gives it a pretty good shot with their Doctor Doom Legends 3D bust.

The Doctor Doom Legends 3D bust is made of pure resin and weighs in at a regal five pounds, enough to capture a small portion of the Latverian ruler's magnificence. The best captures the classic Doom look, displaying the villain in his old-school green robe and metal mask. He's supported by one of the very pillars of his castle in Latveria. Even behind that terrifying mask, Doom stares down the hapless commoners with his killer gaze.

We certainly love Doom here at Shacknews, going back as recently as two years ago with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3's Shadow of Doom DLC, so it was a pleasure to take a look at this art piece befitting a ruler like him. If you want this Doctor Doom Legends 3D bust for yourself, it's available now. However, you may have to fight off some of the other Marvel superfans. That's because there are only 1,000 in existence. Special thansk to Diamond Select Toys for sharing one of them with us here at Shacknews to review for you viewers at home. For more unboxing videos like this one, as well as other gameplay videos and interviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.