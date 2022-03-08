Amazon's new Amp app lets you DJ your own radio shows

Amazon revealed a new free-to-use app today called Amp that lets you DJ your very own radio shows. Naturally, the idea of streaming music sparks questions regarding copyright issues as other streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube are notoriously strict about the music you can and can’t use.
Fortunately, Amazon has this covered with songs you’re able to play on Amp all coming from Amazon’s library of licensed songs.
The Amp app isn’t about the music exclusively either as the idea is for you to be a DJ, curating music and commenting on it. Amp will let you play music in real-time for your audience, pre-plan and schedule shows, and listeners can even call in and chat with you (if you want).
If you want to get a feel for Amp as a listener, the limited beta will feature shows with celebrity DJs including Nicki Minaj who’ll bring back her radio show Queen Radio on Amp.
Other celebrity-hosted shows you can look forward to on Amp include ones from Pusha T, Tinashe, Lindsey Stirling, Travis Barker, Lil Yachty, Big Boi, Tefi Pessoa, and Nikita Dragun. It’ll also feature radio hosts Zach Sang, Kat Corbett, Christian James Hand, and Guy Raz, along with writers from the music and culture publication, The Fader.
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.