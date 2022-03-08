Amazon's new Amp app lets you DJ your own radio shows Amp will let you play songs from a library full of songs licensed by Amazon.

Amazon revealed a new free-to-use app today called Amp that lets you DJ your very own radio shows. Naturally, the idea of streaming music sparks questions regarding copyright issues as other streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube are notoriously strict about the music you can and can’t use.

Fortunately, Amazon has this covered with songs you’re able to play on Amp all coming from Amazon’s library of licensed songs.

“Amazon just released the limited-access beta version of Amp,” the blog post from Amazon reads. “A new app that will give you a way to DJ your own live radio shows. Creators can use a catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and a long list of independent music companies, such as Beggars Group, Believe, CD Baby, and PIAS, with more being added every day."

The Amp app isn’t about the music exclusively either as the idea is for you to be a DJ, curating music and commenting on it. Amp will let you play music in real-time for your audience, pre-plan and schedule shows, and listeners can even call in and chat with you (if you want).

“Creators can also engage with their community in real time – no subscription, additional hardware, or editing needed.”

Currently, Amp is available as part of a limited-access beta for iPhone users. To test it out, you’ll need an invite to the beta, with sign-ups for the waiting list open now.

If you want to get a feel for Amp as a listener, the limited beta will feature shows with celebrity DJs including Nicki Minaj who’ll bring back her radio show Queen Radio on Amp.

Other celebrity-hosted shows you can look forward to on Amp include ones from Pusha T, Tinashe, Lindsey Stirling, Travis Barker, Lil Yachty, Big Boi, Tefi Pessoa, and Nikita Dragun. It’ll also feature radio hosts Zach Sang, Kat Corbett, Christian James Hand, and Guy Raz, along with writers from the music and culture publication, The Fader.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” remarked John Ciancutti, Vice President of Amp. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio – spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming – with all that’s made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows.” Again, Amp is only available right now through a limited-access beta. A full, public launch is reportedly coming later this year which will open the app up to more users. In the future, Amazon notes it plans to add more to Amp including Alexa integration, social sharing, and new search and discovery features. Stay tuned, as we’ll be sure to update you on when Amp is available out of its limited-access beta. Until then, what do you think of the app? Is it one you’d want to try out? If so, what sort of radio show would you host? Let us know!