Apple is hosting its first livestream event of the year on March 8, and speculation has been running rampant in regards to what we might see during the event. Before the Peek Performance event goes live tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. (ET) we wanted to take a moment to run through some of the things we expect to see. Among these are a new iPhone SE with 5G, a new Mac Mini, and a new monitor inspired by the Pro Display XDR.

What to expect from the March 8 Peek Performance Apple Special Event

New 5G iPhone SE

One of the hottest rumors regarding Apple’s March 8 Peek Performance event is that it might contain a new iPhone SE model reveal, with this SE notably including 5G support. It’s unclear what the exact name of the new SE model might be, but something along the lines of iPhone SE 5G or iPhone SE (2022) both seem plausible.

According to predictions about the device from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new SE will come with 64, 128, and 256GB options, and will have red, white, and black case color options. It’ll also reportedly use Apple’s A15 processor, will include 5G support (mmW and Sub-6 GHz) as previously mentioned, will offer Touch ID support, and is estimated to ship 25 to 30 million units in 2022.

iPad Air 5

A brand new iPad could also be shown during the March 8 Peek Performance event from Apple in the form of the iPad Air 5. According to rumors, the fifth-generation iPad Air may include 5G support like the new iPhone SE, an A15 chip, and an updated 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support.

Mac Mini

Another device that may get a reveal during the Peek Performance event is the Mac Mini. With the new Mac Mini, reports from outlets like Apple Insider suggest it could feature more ports this time around including four Thunderbolt ports and two USB-A ports, as well as Ethernet and HDMI ports.

It’ll also reportedly offer the same magnetic charging cable as used by the 24-inch iMac and will sport a metal rim and polycarbonate top, along with rubber feet as opposed to a circular base. Chip-wise, rumors suggest Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max.

13-Inch MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air

A new Mac Mini isn’t the only Mac rumored to be included in the Peek Performance event lineup as both a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new MacBook Air could also be shown.

Starting with the MacBook Pro, viewers of the Apple event on March 8 can potentially look forward to a new “refreshed” version according to Apple Insider, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also hinting at the inclusion of a 13-inch MacBook Pro reveal.

Outside of the idea of a 13-inch MacBook Pro in and of itself, little is known about what sort of specs might be on offer, with rumors suggesting there won’t be as much of an overhaul with this one compared to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks.

As noted by Apple Insider, it likely won’t have the same mini LED ProMotion-equipped display as the 14-inch and 16-inch models, and will potentially have weaker storage and processing capabilities. That said, the idea is for this to be a lower-priced, entry-level model so it’d make sense it wouldn’t have as many bells and whistles as other MacBook options.

Moving over to the MacBook Air, we may see an updated MacBook Air during the Peek Performance event. This rumored redesign of the MacBook Air will supposedly sport a 13.3-inch display, an upgraded webcam with 1080p and an ultra-wide lens, MagSafe support, and new color options.

Mac Studio

While we’re on the subject of Macs, a new pro Mac that’s being referred to as the “Mac Studio” could also get a reveal during Apple’s Peek Performance event.

According to rumors about this Mac, it’ll be smaller in size than the most recent Mac Pro and will come equipped with a CPU with up to 40 cores and a GPU up to 128 cores. Appearance-wise, the Mac Studio is described as having a silver design, rounded corners, and a height of around 4 inches.

Next-Gen Apple Display

If the idea of a 5G iPhone SE or a new Mac Mini isn’t enough to get you excited about Apple’s Peek Performance event, a new monitor reveal is also rumored to be on the docket. The new monitor would likely be a follow-up to the Pro Display XDR with some impressive specs on offer.

As pointed out by Apple Insider, Apple reported it was working on an Apple Studio Display on March 4, and that this display would boast a high 7K resolution. Size-wise, it’s unclear exactly how big the new monitor might be. Rumors suggest it’ll be a 27-inch monitor with higher pixel density than the Pro Display XDR and a dedicated Apple Silicon processor.

AirPods Pro 2

For AirPod fans, it could be worth watching the Peek Performance event for a possible AirPods Pro 2 reveal. While not the most likely of items to make an appearance at the event in comparison to other devices that we’ve already suggested, there are predictions floating around that the AirPods Pro 2 could get an announcement in 2022. If this is the case, they’d likely feature a redesign, a new chip, and improved battery life.

Fall lineup for Apple TV Plus

With the event’s title of “Peek Performance” and taking a sneak peek at things, we may also get an update regarding the Fall lineup for Apple TV Plus. If this is the case, what are you hoping to see in terms of the Fall lineup for Apple TV Plus? Let us know, and let us know what you think Apple might show off at the March 8 Peek Performance event!