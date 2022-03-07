New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rocket League Season 6 start date

Here's when Rocket League Season 6 starts and what you can expect from it.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Rocket League Season 5 will soon conclude, bringing about the end of the latest era of the wildly popular vehicular soccer game. That also means that Season 6 is on the horizon, bringing along a new Rocket Pass, cosmetics, and challenges. With that in mind, let’s look at the start date for Rocket League Season 6.

Rocket League Season 6 start date

Rocket League Season 6 starts on March 9, 2022. On the day prior, Rocket League will receive an update on all platforms that will prepare new content for the game. Rocket League Season 6 is animation-themed, with new vehicles and cosmetics given cartoon-like designs. The new Rocket Pass is filled with items that fit that theme, like the Nomad car and Nomster wheels. The New Tokyo stage has been given a comic book-inspired makeover for Season 6.

Rocket League Season 6 will also get a new Limited Time Mode, but it won’t be available on day one. More details are coming at a later date.

Rocket League Season 6 begins on March 9, 2022. This will come after the end of Season 5. Competitive rewards for Season 5 will be dealt shortly after Season 6 goes live. As we continue to monitor what Psyonix is doing with Rocket League, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

