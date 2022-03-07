Rocket League Season 6 start date Here's when Rocket League Season 6 starts and what you can expect from it.

Rocket League Season 5 will soon conclude, bringing about the end of the latest era of the wildly popular vehicular soccer game. That also means that Season 6 is on the horizon, bringing along a new Rocket Pass, cosmetics, and challenges. With that in mind, let’s look at the start date for Rocket League Season 6.

Rocket League Season 6 start date

Rocket League Season 6 starts on March 9, 2022. On the day prior, Rocket League will receive an update on all platforms that will prepare new content for the game. Rocket League Season 6 is animation-themed, with new vehicles and cosmetics given cartoon-like designs. The new Rocket Pass is filled with items that fit that theme, like the Nomad car and Nomster wheels. The New Tokyo stage has been given a comic book-inspired makeover for Season 6.

The fun doesn’t stop with the Rocket Pass; we’ve got the Fornax Series coming into play as Blueprints shortly after the Season begins. Featuring the stylish Mamba Car, this series mixes new and old with some totally reimagined classics. Slip on a pair of Pixelated Shades: Multichrome or get holographic with the new Troika: Roasted Wheels. We’ve also got a new Shade Raid Goal Explosion that transforms every match into the pages of a comic book.

Rocket League Season 6 will also get a new Limited Time Mode, but it won’t be available on day one. More details are coming at a later date.

Rocket League Season 6 begins on March 9, 2022. This will come after the end of Season 5. Competitive rewards for Season 5 will be dealt shortly after Season 6 goes live. As we continue to monitor what Psyonix is doing with Rocket League, stick with Shacknews.