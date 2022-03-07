Rocket League Season 6 start date
Here's when Rocket League Season 6 starts and what you can expect from it.
Rocket League Season 5 will soon conclude, bringing about the end of the latest era of the wildly popular vehicular soccer game. That also means that Season 6 is on the horizon, bringing along a new Rocket Pass, cosmetics, and challenges. With that in mind, let’s look at the start date for Rocket League Season 6.
Rocket League Season 6 start date
Rocket League Season 6 starts on March 9, 2022. On the day prior, Rocket League will receive an update on all platforms that will prepare new content for the game. Rocket League Season 6 is animation-themed, with new vehicles and cosmetics given cartoon-like designs. The new Rocket Pass is filled with items that fit that theme, like the Nomad car and Nomster wheels. The New Tokyo stage has been given a comic book-inspired makeover for Season 6.
Rocket League Season 6 will also get a new Limited Time Mode, but it won’t be available on day one. More details are coming at a later date.
Rocket League Season 6 begins on March 9, 2022. This will come after the end of Season 5. Competitive rewards for Season 5 will be dealt shortly after Season 6 goes live. As we continue to monitor what Psyonix is doing with Rocket League, stick with Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rocket League Season 6 start date