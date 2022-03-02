When does Rocket League Season 5 end? Here's when you can expect Rocket League Season 5 to end.

Rocket League continues to deliver new in-game content and cosmetics for players to enjoy through its seasonal format. With each Season having its own dedicated theme, Rocket Pass, and Challenges, Psyonix is looking to keep players engaged for as long as possible. The game is currently in Season 5, but will be moving onto Season 6. If you’re wondering just how much time is left, let’s look at the end date for Rocket League Season 5.

When does Rocket League Season 5 end?

Rocket League Season 5 will end on March 9, 2022. We can confirm this by looking at the in-game Season Challenge page, which has a countdown set for that date. At roughly 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on March 9, developer Psyonix will deploy the Season 6 update. If you’re still working on your Rocket Pass and are yet to claim all of the available rewards for Season 5, you now know just how much time you have left before it all goes away.

When Rocket League Season 5 ends, Season 6 will immediately begin. Although we’ve heard essentially nothing about the upcoming season, it’s safe to assume that there will be a new theme, as well as a fresh Rocket Pass and cosmetics to go with it. Rocket League seasons typically last for around four months.

Rocket League Season 5 will end on March 9, 2022. With that date being just around the corner, it shouldn't be long until developer Psyonix begins to tease the content coming in Season 6.