2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Xbox Cloud Gaming to get keyboard and mouse support

You'll soon be able to play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator with mouse and keyboard.
Morgan Shaver
2

With the recent addition of Microsoft Flight Simulator to Xbox Cloud Gaming comes questions regarding things like mouse and keyboard support. Fortunately, the developers of Microsoft Flight Simulator have some good news to share on this front.

In a recent developer Q&A reported on by Windows Central, Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann noted that Microsoft is working to add mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming on a platform level. So, not just for Microsoft Flight Simulator, but Xbox Cloud Gaming as a whole.

As for when you can expect mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Neumann doesn’t have a date to share given this isn’t coming from their team, but rather Microsoft’s platform team. Still, Neumann points out that mouse and keyboard support is coming.

While we don’t have a date for when Xbox Cloud Gaming will get mouse and keyboard support, it’s nevertheless nice to hear that Microsoft is working on it for the platform. That, and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator will make use of it once it’s available.

The news doesn’t come exclusively from the Microsoft Flight Simulator team either, but also through a statement provided to The Verge where a Microsoft spokesperson confirms the team is indeed working on mouse and keyboard support.

We’ll be sure to update you once more information about when mouse and keyboard support is coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Based on Neumann’s statements though, it sounds like we can expect to see it sometime later this year.

For more on Xbox Cloud Gaming, be sure to read through our previous coverage of Xbox Cloud Gaming launching in beta for Xbox One and Series X|S consoles.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

    March 7, 2022 10:35 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Xbox Cloud Gaming to get keyboard and mouse support

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 7, 2022 1:21 PM

      Nice! What other Xbox games support keyboard and mouse?

      Maybe this will help lay some framework to have PCs backing XCloud for certain games and let users have their choice of controller or keyboard/mouse for cloud gaming. That’d be pretty sweet!

    • Rigor Morts
      reply
      March 7, 2022 1:21 PM

      Wish Elden Ring was on this. I know I'm going to double dip but I don't want to :P

