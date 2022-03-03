New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 56

Find your seats and get ready for a fun session of film and television discussion with Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
Happy Thursday, folks! March is here, and we're excited to continue talking about the biggest stories in film and television. Hosts Donovan and Greg are just about ready to go, so prepare yourself for the latest episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 56 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

It was just weeks ago that we talked about John DiMaggio not returning for the Futurama revival after some unsucessful contract negotiations. Now, it looks like those issues have been resolved. We'll also chat about AMC's decision to increase prices for tickets to go see The Batman.

Thank you for hanging out and talking shop with us this week and every other week. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 56 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

