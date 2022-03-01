ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 163 Tonight, we start the Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD.

It felt like the time was right to get back into the Legend of Zelda franchise on the Stevetendo show. That's why, tonight on the program, we'll be starting up a fresh playthrough of the Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD on the Wii U. The game originally released on the Game Cube and was not received positively due to the graphical direction the game took. That being said, Wind Waker is one of the best Zelda games series has to offer in terms of music, boss fights, and characters. The Wind Waker Link was thought so highly that he was added to Super Smash Brothers under the "Toon Link" name. Set to go live at 5p p.m. PT/8p.m. ET, will I have what it takes to start a long journey on the high seas and discover the true secrets of Hyrule?

Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Final Fantasy 2 playthrough and more!

