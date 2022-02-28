ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 162 Tonight on the program is more Metroid. Will we be able to take down Ridley and Mother Brain?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we'll be getting back to our Metroid playthrough. During the last episode, after a long journey through Kraid's hideout, we got to the monster and defeated him.

Next up to get our hands on more equipment, like the wave beam that would have helped for Kraid, as well as make our way to the second hideout. In that hideout, we will have to go toe to toe with Ridley, a dragon-like creature that will be tough to beat.

The show is set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9p.m. ET, will the power of positivity (and rewinding) be enough for us to guide Samus in her goal of defeating Mother Brain?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/ p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Final Fantasy 2 playthrough and more!

