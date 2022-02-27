Pokemon Legends: Arceus update 1.1.0 patch notes include Daybreak endgame content Your journey in the Hisui region is not over yet, as the latest Pokemon Legends: Arceus update adds a substantial amount of new content.

With all of the excitement of a new generation of Pokemon being revealed, it might be easy to forget that there was a slew of annoucnements for existing Pokemon titles. That includes a new update for the current hotness, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The 1.1.0 update, titled Daybreak, will add new endgame content, as well as a handful of new features throughout the game. The best thing about it, other than it being totally free of charge, is that it's up and running right now.

The following patch notes come from the Nintendo Support website:

Newly Added Requests New requests you can enjoy after viewing the game’s end credits have been added.* Some of these requests will task you with surveying occurrences of the mysterious Massive Mass Outbreak phenomenon, in which simultaneous mass outbreaks of Pokémon occur throughout an area of the Hisui region. You can keep enjoying Massive Mass Outbreaks even after completing the related requests. *If you’re using a save data in which you’ve have already viewed the game’s end credits, you can enjoy post-credits content immediately after updating the game.

The Newly Added Eternal Battle Reverie After viewing the game’s end credits and completing all of the requests added in this update, you will be able to access the Eternal Battle Reverie. In the Eternal Battle Reverie, you’ll be able to meet Arceus in your dreams and attempt a test of strength. Hone your Pokémon battle skills and see how long of a win streak you can earn.

New Battles Added to the Training Grounds After completing all the new requests regarding Massive Mass Outbreaks, you’ll be able to participate in the Path of Solitude or the Path of Tenacity at the Jubilife Village training grounds.* In the Path of Solitude, you must choose one Pokémon to use in a difficult battle tailored to that specific Pokémon. When you complete one of these battles, your Pokédex will be updated with a new mark. In the Path of Tenacity, you will be able to enjoy battling the wardens and other characters you met during your journey. *To participate in all Path of Tenacity battles, you will have to complete several newly added requests in addition to those pertaining to Massive Mass Outbreaks.

New Features Added to the Photography Studio Once you complete the new requests mentioned above, people that you’ve met during your travels will come visit the photography studio, and you will be able to take photographs with them.

New High-Difficulty Balloon Race Added to Coronet Highlands After completing all the requests added in this update, you can try your hand at a new balloon race challenge in the Coronet Highlands. Utilize the various Pokémon you can ride and aim to complete the challenge.

An Additional Special Berry Harvest at the Farm in Jubilife Village You can now request a new special Berry harvest at the Jubilife Village fields and grow Berries that you previously could not.

Changes to the Function of the Ginkgo Guild When you buy items from Ginter at the Ginkgo Guild cart in Jubilife Village, you will now have several options to choose from.

Other Update Details We have fixed an issue that kept players from advancing the mission “The Plate of Moonview Arena” if they took a specific action within that mission. We have fixed an issue in which under certain conditions, the weather could become stuck in one state. A number of other issues have also been fixed in order to improve your gameplay experience.



This is the biggest update yet for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, adding substantial new content for those who have already finished the initial adventure. That won't be the only way to celebrate Pokemon Day, however. All players can jump into the Mystery Gift menu and enter the password ARCEUSADVENTURE to receive 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet Balls. Make sure there's room in your inventory first. This promo code will only be good until Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:59 a.m. PT/10:59 a.m. ET.

The Pokemon Legends: Arceus 1.1.0 update is just a small taste of what was revealed during Sunday morning's Pokemon Day stream. Be sure to read up on the latest for Pokemon GO, as well as the reveal of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.