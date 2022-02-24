New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elden Ring Version 1.02 Day One patch takes aim at frame rate stuttering

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are rolling out a Day One patch for Elden Ring that takes aim at a few performance issues. See what's included in Version 1.02 here.
TJ Denzer
Elden Ring has been a much anticipated and huge release during the kick-off of 2022, rounding out a month of extremely strong releases. It has also been much applauded, but it isn’t without its rough edges. Don’t get us wrong, Elden Ring is amazing, but it could be a bit better on some technical aspects, and it looks like Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are aiming to address some of those aspects now with a Day One patch aimed at frame stuttering and other performance issues.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware put out details on the Day One patch, Elden Ring Version 1.02, via a Steam developer blog on February 24, 2022. As PC players dig in and console players follow closely behind, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are out to try to address some of the few complaints that can be made about Elden Ring. There won’t be next-gen ray tracing in this particular patch. That will come later, but it does aim to smooth out frame stutter, player controls, NPC events, and more.

Features like ray tracing and multiplayer will get updates and fixes after launch, but Elden Ring's Day One patch addresses some technical issues to smooth gameplay out of the gate.
Elden Ring has had a good start coming into this week. The game has seen high praise from around the gaming community, including in our own Shacknews review. There are only a handful of issues we cited, and the Day One patch seems to be taking direct aim at some of them. You can find the full list of what’s being addressed in the patch below:

  • Improved player controls
  • Addition and adjustment of BGM
  • Text adjustments
  • Balance adjustments
  • NPC event fixes and adjustments
  • Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions
  • Fixed text bug in some languages

Bear in mind that Elden Ring’s multiplayer still has some testing to go in the future. While it is a new game, issues that have plagued FromSoftware’s multiplayer servers have pushed the developer to try to make sure Elden Ring’s multiplayer is safe and secure on Day One.

With multiplayer server fixes in the works and ray tracing on the way, stay tuned for further details and updates as Elden Ring becomes fully available on February 25, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

