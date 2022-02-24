Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 55 Grab your snacks for the latest episode of Shacknews' movie and television discussion show.

Happy Thursday, Shackers. Things are a bit crazy in the world right now but we hope that we can provide a couple hours of levity with our silly show about movies and TV. Join hosts Donovan and Greg for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, starting soon!

Episode 55 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We've got an interesting array of topic this week. The Fairly Odd Parents are getting another live-action adaptation (why?), Despicable Me 4 is officially in the works (major surprise, we know). Also, Donovan finally watched Batman 89! Tune in to get his thoughts on the classic superhero flick.

Thank you for hanging out and talking shop with us this week and every other week. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 55 of Pop! Goes the Culture!