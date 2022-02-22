ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 160 Time to find some Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword. Do I have what it takes to be the very best, like no one ever was?

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going to the Galar region for some Gigantamax battles in Pokémon Sword. For those who aren't aware, the Pokémon Company is announcing different updates and events for some of the Pokémon games this week. The news will come to a head on Feb 27, Pokémon Day. Usually, Pokémon Day is the day Pokémon fans look forward to as information pertaining to new games is typically announced on that day. That being said Pokémon Sword and Shield are allowing trainers to check the Dynamax dens strewn about the Galar region for Blastoise, Venusaur, and Charizard with the ability to Gigantamax in battle. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, check to see if I have what it takes to get all three Kanto starters and if we're lucky, one of them might be a shiny!

