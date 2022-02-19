All Legendary Weapons - Horizon Forbidden West Here's where you can find the unique Legendary Weapons in Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West encourages players to explore its open world, discovering dangerous creatures and hidden secrets at every corner. Weapons and gear are a big part of this process, and one of the most valuable items that players will come across are Legendary Weapons, the most powerful tools the Aloy can wield. We’ll go through all of the Legendary Weapons found in Horizon Forbidden West and let you know where you can find them.

Here are all of the Legendary Weapons that we can confirm the location of in Horizon Forbidden West:

Death-Seeker’s Shadow (Hunter Bow)

Death-Seeker’s Shadow can be purchased with Medals at The Maw of the Arena after completing the main story.

Forgefall (Sharpshot Bow)

The Forgefall can be purchased with Medals at The Maw of the Arena after completing the main story.

The Blast Forge (Boltblaster)

The Blast Forge can be purchased with Medals at The Maw of the Arena after completing the main story.

The Sun Scourge (Hunter Bow)

The Sun Scourge can be obtained by clearing all Rebel Camps and completing the additional final quest.

Carja’s Bane (Warrior Bow)

Players will be rewarded with the Carja's Bane by winning all 4 Gauntlet Runs.

Wings of the Ten (Blastsling)

The Wings of the Ten can be obtained by locating all 12 Black Box voice recorders.

Ancestor’s Return (Shredder Gauntlet)

Find all 9 Ornaments in Relic Ruins. Requires completion of the “Night of Lights” Side Quest.

The Skykiller (Spike Thrower)

Complete the “The Way Home” Side Quest, located in Legacy’s Landfall.

Those are all of the Legendary Weapons that we know of in Horizon Forbidden West. For more assistance with the new sequel, be sure to bookmark our Horizon Forbidden West strategy guide.