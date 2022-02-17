New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Activist investor wants Hasbro to spin off Wizards of the Coast

Alta Fox Capital Management is encouraging Hasbro to spin off Wizards of the Coast.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Hasbro is a major entertainment brand that hosts some quite popular intellectual properties. However, an activist investor is looking to make some changes to the company, which could include moving one of these properties. Alta Fox Capital Management has expressed a desire for Hasbro to add to its board and potentially spin off Wizards of the Coast, the creators of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

The plans of Alta Fox Capital Management were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. In a letter to shareholders, the activist investor reportedly expressed its desire for Hasbro to expand its board, nominating five directors. What’s more, the group also encourages Hasbro to reevaluate its brand strategy and shift its business focus. As a part of this initiative, Alta Fox Capital Management proposes that Hasbro spins off Wizards of the Coast.

Wizards of the Coast is the company behind Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, as well as their very lucrative products, merchandise, and games. While on the surface this may seem like a questionable idea, Alta Fox believes that spinning off Wizards of the Coast will increase the company’s stock value by $100. Hasbro’s (HAS) stock closed yesterday in the neighborhood of $97/share.

Alta Fox Capital Management owns a 2.5 percent stake in Hasbro, which is worth $325 million. In a statement to CNBC, Hasbro said that it “engages in regular communication with its shareholders as part of its robust shareholder engagement program and welcomes constructive input.”

Alta Fox Capital Management’s belief that Hasbro could double its share value by spinning off Wizards of the Coast seems quite ambitious, so it will be interesting to see if it sparks any change at the entertainment company. For the most interesting financial stories in the entertainment world, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 17, 2022 11:05 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Activist investor wants Hasbro to spin off Wizards of the Coast

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 17, 2022 11:13 AM

      I doubt that will happen. Hasbro had bad experiences doing that in the past. Hasbro might be willing to sell D&D off with a cash offer.

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2022 11:14 AM

      I don't think I quite understand how spinning off a subsidiary during what is approaching the height of it's popularity helps the parent companies share prices.

      WotC has 3 or 4 AA and AAA D&D video games coming out in the next few years, a rumored 5.5e (-esque, since it won't actually be game changing) relaunch soon, a top-ten Twitch channel primarily based around their property, two of the most popular CCGs on the market... Hell WotC was up 24% last year while Hasbro was down 8%. D&D has surged in popularity and hasn't even reach it's height yet.

Hello, Meet Lola