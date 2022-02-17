ShackStream: Come fly to Melbourne with Shack Air The Australian world update has been out for several weeks now, and it's about time that we check out the new scenery and hand-crafted airports.

The most recent world update for Microsoft Flight Simulator improved much of the Australian scenery and added countless landmarks and several hand-crafted airports. To have a closer look at what Asobo has done, we'll be flying from one of these hand-crafted airports, Shellharbour, to Melbourne.

Shellharbour is located just south of Sydney, and we'll try to fly an extra long departure to have a look at the various landmarks before turning south towards Melbourne. We'll be flying in the excellent freeware add-on Airbus A32Nx from Flybywire and sporting a special 100 years Qantas livery available from Flightsim.to. For more details of what was included in the Australian world update, check out the trailer below.

If anyone wants to fly along our stream or check out the flight for themselves, this is the flight plan we've filed:

YSHL/34 DCT WOL H65 RAZZI Q29 LIZZI LIZI8A YMML/VISAS.I27-Y

