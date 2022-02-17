New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Come fly to Melbourne with Shack Air

The Australian world update has been out for several weeks now, and it's about time that we check out the new scenery and hand-crafted airports.
Flightsim.to
The most recent world update for Microsoft Flight Simulator improved much of the Australian scenery and added countless landmarks and several hand-crafted airports. To have a closer look at what Asobo has done, we'll be flying from one of these hand-crafted airports, Shellharbour, to Melbourne.

Shellharbour is located just south of Sydney, and we'll try to fly an extra long departure to have a look at the various landmarks before turning south towards Melbourne. We'll be flying in the excellent freeware add-on Airbus A32Nx from Flybywire and sporting a special 100 years Qantas livery available from Flightsim.to. For more details of what was included in the Australian world update, check out the trailer below.

If anyone wants to fly along our stream or check out the flight for themselves, this is the flight plan we've filed:

YSHL/34 DCT WOL H65 RAZZI Q29 LIZZI LIZI8A YMML/VISAS.I27-Y

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

