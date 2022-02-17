Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pre-order and Collector's Edition guide A closer look at what comes in each edition of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

With the March 25 release date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands fast approaching, it’s worth taking a closer look at the different editions on offer. Each edition can be pre-ordered right now, so if you want to get yourself all set up before the game is released, you can certainly do so.

Whether you’re wondering what pre-order bonuses are available with the Standard Edition, or you’re curious about what’s included with some of the fancier editions of the game, we’ve got you covered with our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pre-order guide!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Pre-Order Guide

Pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands before March 24 to receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack. You can also grab the Town Crier Pack via the game's official website.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. If you pre-order the game before March 24, you’ll receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack which boasts two golden armor themes applicable to any armor set in the game.

The Golden Hero Armor Pack will be delivered to you in-game at launch for digital pre-orders, and for physical pre-orders the Golden Hero Armor Pack will be redeemable in-game via a code provided to you in the box.

In addition to the Golden Hero Armor Pack, you can also grab the Town Crier Pack which includes a fancy Armor Pattern and Banner Icon on the official website for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands right now, however, you’ll need to complete a few steps in order to get it.

First, you’ll need to subscribe to receive newsletters and digital marketing from 2K and Gearbox; note you’ll also need an authenticated 2K account as well as an authenticated SHiFT account using the same email attached to your 2K account. Lastly, you’ll need to log in with your SHiFT account in-game to receive the Town Crier Pack.

All editions of the game, regardless of platform, can be pre-ordered through the official Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands site with the exception of the Treasure Trove Edition which can be pre-ordered online at GameStop.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Standard Edition

The Standard Edition for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is priced at $59.99 and can be pre-ordered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

PS4

Xbox One

PC

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next Level Edition

The Next Level Edition for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is priced at $69.99 and can be pre-ordered for Xbox One, Series X|S, and PS5.

The Next Level Edition for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the version of the game optimized for next-gen consoles including Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Priced at $69.99 (nice), the Next Level Edition likewise includes a copy of the game and the Golden Hero Armor Pack pre-order bonus.

It also includes the Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content. The items included in the Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content have yet to be listed on the official website, or specified by Gearbox and 2K. We’ll be sure to update this guide once more is known about what comes as part of the Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

PlayStation 5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Chaotic Great Edition

The Chaotic Great Edition for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is priced at $89.99 and can be pre-ordered for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

The Chaotic Great Edition for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is priced at $89.99 on console and $79.99 on PC via the Epic Games Store. It comes with a copy of the game and the Golden Hero Armor Pack.

It also includes next-gen optimizations for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content (items included in this have yet to be listed), and the Season Pass which gives you the Butt Stallion Pack and four post-launch content drops.

PS4

PS5

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

PC

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Treasure Trove Edition

The Treasure Trove Edition for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn't include a copy of the game, but does include fun collectibles like the Butt Stallion Plush.

The Treasure Trove Edition for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a GameStop exclusive priced at $99.99. This edition is the only one that doesn’t include a copy of the game, so you’ll need to purchase that separately.

Included in the Treasure Trove Edition are the following collectible items, with details on each item provided by GameStop:

Butt Stallion Plush: Our senior scientists and designers used their collective brainpower to bring you this plush rendition of the most beautiful, iconic, and majestic ruler in all the land – Queen Butt Stallion. Kneel before her supreme cuddliness!

Our senior scientists and designers used their collective brainpower to bring you this plush rendition of the most beautiful, iconic, and majestic ruler in all the land – Queen Butt Stallion. Kneel before her supreme cuddliness! Illustrated Tarot Cards: Foresee your glorious fate with this deck of elegantly crafted, golden-trimmed tarot cards. This 78-card deck features regal stained-glass designs straight out of Tina’s imagination.

Foresee your glorious fate with this deck of elegantly crafted, golden-trimmed tarot cards. This 78-card deck features regal stained-glass designs straight out of Tina’s imagination. Standalone Bunkers & Badasses Module: Delve into the dungeon of your mind with this official Bunkers & Badasses One-shot! Use the power of IMAGINATION to transport you and your friends to a fantastical world as you chomp down a full bag of nutritious cheese curls.

Delve into the dungeon of your mind with this official Bunkers & Badasses One-shot! Use the power of IMAGINATION to transport you and your friends to a fantastical world as you chomp down a full bag of nutritious cheese curls. Enamel Companion Pins: All the perks of friendship with none of the mess! Bring your loyal minions with you wherever you go with these shiny, oh-so-adorable enamel pins (just watch out for those pointy ends).

All the perks of friendship with none of the mess! Bring your loyal minions with you wherever you go with these shiny, oh-so-adorable enamel pins (just watch out for those pointy ends). Butt Stallion’s Castle Papercraft Booklet: The beauty of Butt Stallion’s splendiferous castle is said to reduce even the most hard-hearted ogre to tears. Now you can recreate that magical experience in your own home with this papercraft rendition – just remember it’s made of paper, so tears of joy will damage the materials.

The beauty of Butt Stallion’s splendiferous castle is said to reduce even the most hard-hearted ogre to tears. Now you can recreate that magical experience in your own home with this papercraft rendition – just remember it’s made of paper, so tears of joy will damage the materials. Cloth Wonderlands Map: Whether you’re an enterprising pirate or an adventurous explorer, everybody loves a good map. Get ready to bask in this beautifully illustrated, 18"x30" piece of chaotic cartography depicting the many SPOILERS you may encounter during your ventures ‘cross the Wonderlands.

GameStop – $99.99

As you can see, there’s a wealth of options when it comes to purchasing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you want to keep it simple, you can get the Standard Edition which includes the Golden Hero Armor Pack pre-order bonus.

Or, if you’re looking for physical goodies, you can pre-order the Treasure Trove Edition at GameStop which doesn’t include a copy of the game, but does include fun items like the Butt Stallion Plush.

Once you’ve selected the edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to pre-order, be sure to check back with us here at Shacknews closer to the game’s March 25 release date for even more Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands goodness.