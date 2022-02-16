ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 159 There's more Final Fantasy 2 on the program tonight. See if our party is ready to handle the Arena.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our Final Fantasy 2 playthrough. Last episode, we made our way to and through Deist Cavern. The objective in the cavern was to put the wyvern egg in the hot springs found there. It was tougher than expected but we achieved our goal and possibly saved the wyvern race. That being said, we'll have to make our way back to Altair to speak with Hilda to progress in the story. Will the team of Steve, Kitty, and Bryan be able to traverse the land and make it to their next destination, the Arena? We're going live at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. ET tonight, after a brand new Skankcore64, where Bryan is trying to complete every Nintendo 64 game released in North America.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET as well as next week. Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Metroid playthrough and more!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.