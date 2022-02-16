NVIDIA and Jaguar Land Rover announce autonomous driving tech partnership NVIDIA's continuing push into the automotive industry has led to a new deal with Jaguar Land Rover.

NVIDIA is continuing its efforts to extend its presence from your PC to your vehicle. During the company's Q4 2021 earnings release, news hit that the NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous driving technology platform would extend across the full line of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles starting in 2025.

"As part of its Reimagine strategy, Jaguar Land Rover announced today that it will develop its upcoming vehicles on the full-stack NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 8 platform, with DRIVE Orin delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving, and parking systems, as well as driver assistance systems built on DRIVE AV software," reads the post on the NVIDIA website. "The system will also deliver AI features inside the vehicle, including driver and occupant monitoring and advanced visualization, leveraging the DRIVE IX software stack."

Look for future Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles to be built with the NVIDIA AI platform from end to end. This will include a slew of automated driving features, which will be powered through data center hardware, software, and workflows. The NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion chip will help run many of those features, as well as a series of safety, security, and networking systems.

The latest deal with NVIDIA is the latest move in Jaguar Land Rover's increasing focus on the future, which includes achieving net-zero carbon emissions before 2039. It's also the latest step forward for NVIDIA DRIVE, which the company has been pushing for several years. Look for more on NVIDIA and its push towards the automotive industry in the months ahead. For more on NVIDIA and the company's latest earnings, keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.