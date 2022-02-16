New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Classes and Subclasses - Lost Ark

Here are all of the Classes and Subclasses playable in Lost Ark.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Lost Ark provides players with a plethora of options in progression and customization. A lot of this is done through the game’s various Classes and Subclasses, which determine a character’s available abilities and play style. Choosing which one to roll with is a big decision, so let’s take a look at all of the Classes and Subclasses in Lost Ark.

These are the 5 Classes and Subclasses available in Lost Ark as well as their respective Subclasses. Classic and Subclasses are gender-locked in Lost Ark, so we’ve got that information specified as well.

Warrior

Powerful fighters that lack mobility but make up for it in sheer strength.

  • Berserker (Male)
  • Paladin (Male)
  • Gunlancer (Male)

Martial Artist

Nimble fighters that offer a decent balance of speed and strength.

  • Striker (Male)
  • Wardancer (Female)
  • Scrapper (Female)
  • Soulfist (Female)

Gunner

Ranged weapon-wielding characters that can rack up damage at a distance.

  • Gunslinger (Female)
  • Artillerist (Male)
  • Deadeye (Male)
  • Sharpshooter (Male)

Mage

Magic-users that command the elements to either support allies or bring hell upon enemies.

  • Bard (Female)
  • Sorceress (Female)

Assassin

Speedy attackers that can quickly deliver a flurry of blows.

  • Shadowhunter (Female)
  • Deathblade (Female)

Those are all of the Classes and Subclasses in Lost Ark, as shared on the game’s official website. That list will grow in the future, as developer Smilegate Entertainment plans to add new classes throughout the game’s lifespan. When creating a character, you’ll have to select one of the available classes. If you’re going to be playing with friends, we recommend coordinating and seeing what roles may need to be filled.

All of the Classes and Subclasses create quite different gameplay experiences. It’s likely that players will want to try several and see what fits their play style the best. This is when the Power Pass comes into use. For more help with Lost Ark, stick with us here on Shacknews.

