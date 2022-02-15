How to get a Power Pass - Lost Ark Here's what the Power Pass is and how you can get one in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark includes all of the classic components of MMOs, from robust character progression to a deep loot and gear system. As players dig through the main story and build out their characters’ abilities and armor, they might find themselves wanting to create a new character, but without having to completely start from square one. This is where the Power Pass comes in. We’ll show you what exactly the Power Pass does in Lost Ark and how you can get one.

What is a Power Pass - Lost Ark

The Power Pass is a rare item that allows the player to skip from level 10 to level 50. Redeeming the Power Pass will also grant players the necessary gear appropriate for their level. The purpose of the Power Pass is to give players a way to save themselves several hours of playtime by skipping story content that they’ve already experienced. If you beat the game with one character and want to try a different class, you’ll find yourself facing this issue.

How to get a Power Pass - Lost Ark

To obtain a Power Pass in Lost Ark, players will need to complete the Main Quest (Ealyn’s Gift). Once this is done, a Power Pass will be delivered by mail. Once it’s consumed, players will receive a second Power Pass. Players can only receive two Power Passes in Lost Ark, so we recommend you make sure you’re 100 percent sure before you use them. It’s currently not clear if developer Smilegate Entertainment plans to add more ways to earn Power Passes in the future.

More details on the Power Pass can be found in the game's launch notes. Now that you know how to get a Power Pass in Lost Ark, you can adjust your post-game plans accordingly. As you continue to discover all that Lost Ark has to offer, let Shacknews be your guide through Arkesia.