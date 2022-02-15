Recap the Resident Evil series' history in Capcom's new online museum The online museum features never-before-seen concept art.

Heads up Resident Evil fans, if you’re itching for an opportunity to recap the history of the series Capcom has you covered with a brand new online museum.

Not only does the online Resident Evil museum let you learn more about each game that's listed, it also features some must-see, previously unshared concept art. Even if you consider yourself a Resident Evil expert, the online museum is well worth checking out, even if only for the never-before-seen concept art.

To enjoy the full experience, you’ll need to either log in with your Capcom ID or register for one if you don’t already have one. You’ll also need to complete the registration form for the Resident Evil Portal, with a few other options available to register for as well such as the Resident Evil Ambassador Program.

Currently, the online Resident Evil museum offers insight into games including Resident Evil 1, 2, 3, and Zero.

The online Resident Evil museum features info and concept art for games including Resident Evil 1, 2, 3, and Zero.

In announcing the online museum, the Resident Evil account on Twitter remarked on the concept art it shared which features a memorable zombie from the first Resident Evil game.

For those who’ve never played the first Resident Evil game, the zombie shown in the concept art is representative of the very first zombie that players encounter.

The tweet touches upon this fact, saying, “First of all, it’s the first memorable masterpiece! I still remember clearly, 25 years later, how scary it was to see the first zombie turn around…”

"History" is now available!



First of all, it's the first memorable masterpiece!

I still remember clearly, 25 years later, how scary it was to see the first zombie turn around...



Check out the history of the Resident Evil series #ResidentEvil #REBHFunhttps://t.co/mNHGl4AvaB — RESIDENT EVIL /バイオハザード PORTAL Official (@REBHPortal) February 15, 2022

It’s interesting to see the differences between the zombie’s concept art and its final form in Resident Evil. It’s equally as interesting sorting through each game in the online Resident Evil museum and seeing the art for each game’s characters and creatures.

Given the sheer volume of Resident Evil games and spin-offs that have been released over the years, we expect to see the online museum updated in the future with additional details on games outside Resident Evil 1-3 and Zero.

The website itself teases this as well with a note on additional content being added as part of an update on February 22. Until more is added to the online Resident Evil museum, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on it thus far.

We’re also curious to hear whether you think the Capcom countdown clock is counting down to something Resident Evil related!