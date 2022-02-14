ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 157 Tonight on the program is the start of a new playthrough. See if I have what it takes to help guide Samus through Planet Zebes.

Tonight is time for another Shacker's choice night on the Stevetendo show. For those who don't know, while watching the quality programing the Shacknews Twitch channel has to offer, you can gain points, Shack Points, to spend on various channel related material. One of the things you can spend points on is what game the show plays next. This time around, it's the host of Skankcore64, Bryan Lefler, who picked Metroid on the NES. The original Metroid is one of the tougher games on the NES since it's very easy to get lost traversing planet Zebes. Jump into the livestream, starting at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, to see if I can make my way through Metroid.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday/Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is what could be the finale of Super Mario 3D World and more Final Fantasy 2.

