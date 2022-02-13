ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 116 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

A super salutation to you on this superb Sunday, my fine Shackers. As a new week dawns, I continue my efforts in completing every Nintendo 64 game released in North America. Though most of the attention today will surround another super game, I'm starting a brand new adventure for the few that might enjoy an alternative. Another first step towards beating them all begins around 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 116 - Yoshi's Super Sunday Story Starts

On the last episode of skankcore64, Banjo-Kazooie was finally added to the skankcore64 Game Counter™ with a brutal boss fight against Gruntilda. In true Rare Ltd. form, there was a considerably cheeky false credits and end game cinematic to get through first after finishing the board game sequence, but I persevered through it and the grueling grapple with Grunty. With another Nintendo 64 title bested and behind me, it's on to the next adventure.

By hanging out with us during Shacknews livestreams, you can earn Shack points to spend on fun rewards and influence a few of our shows directly. Later today on the show, I'm playing a game that was purchased for me with said points. The pick is Yoshi's Story and I'm definitely not upset about getting to play another classic platformer. Head over to Shacknews Twitch because I'm about to embark on another incredible journey!

