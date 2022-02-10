John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge 2022 Championship Join us as we play out the final championship of our Madden NFL 22 tournament. No matter who wins, we all lose. RIP, John Madden.

It’s the last day of our John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge 2022. We’ve done the best we can to honor John Madden’s memory this week as we lead up to the actual Super Bowl this coming Sunday. Now, only one game remains. TJ Denzer and Donovan Erskine are set to throw down in a mighty matchup. Who will come out on top and be cursed with reviewing Madden 23?

John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge 2022 Championship

During this week, TJ Denzer, Ozzie Mejia, Asif Khan, Blake Morse, Donovan Erskine, Chris Jarrard, and Dennis White have gone head to head in the dismal arena that is Madden NFL 22. We work with what we have, but it has been quite the experience (albeit not one befitting of one of the most legendary NFL figures of all time). Nonetheless, the competition has chipped down to two final teams. TJ Denzer will take his Kansas City Chiefs against Donovan Erskine’s Baltimore Ravens in one final match up to take it all. Can Mahomes and his high-powered receivers outplay the dynamic game of Lamar Jackson? Will Madden 22 even allow it? Tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET to find out. You can also watch just above.

Two giants of the AFC are about to clash on today’s John Madden Memorial Shack Staff Super Challenge 2022 Championship. Tune in and check it out to see who comes out on top and takes it all.