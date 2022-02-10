ShackStream: Climbing to Mount Everest in the Twin Otter This week, Shack Air is taking the Aerosoft Twin Otter to new heights as we embark on a flight to Lukla via Mount Everest.

It's time to go sightseeing in the Himalayas as we depart Kathmandu on a beautiful trip around Mount Everest today. The recently released DHC-6 Twin Otter by Aerosoft is the perfect airplane for difficult terrain, and we'll be testing its limits as we try to make it to Lukla. The Tenzig-Hillary airport in Lukla, Nepal, is located near the Everest base camp and is the de facto drop-off point for adventurous mountaineers.

To help us navigate the unfamiliar area, we're relying on a VFR flight plan created by royaloak and graciously shared at Flightsim.to. We leave Kathmandu towards the east and soon climb to over 22,000 feet. Navigating around the peak of Mount Everest, we'll hope for good weather and gorgeous views, before descending quickly to Lukla.

