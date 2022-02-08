Corsair (CRSR) Q4 2021 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations Corsair (CRSR) has released its Q4 2021 earnings report, which showed that it beat both revenue and EPS expectations.

Corsair (CRSR) is one of the latest companies to release its earnings report, showing shareholders and analysts how it financially performed over the previous period. In Corsair’s (CRSR) Q4 2021 earnings report, the company reveals that it beat expectations for both revenue and earnings-per-share.

Corsair (CRSR) shared its Q4 2021 earnings report on February 8, detailing its financial performance over the past few months. In the report, we see that Corsair pulled in $510.6 million in revenue, easily beating the $495.3 million expectation. The company also reported $.35 per-share, which beats the expectation of $.25.

Developing...