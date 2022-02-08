New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Corsair (CRSR) Q4 2021 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations

Corsair (CRSR) has released its Q4 2021 earnings report, which showed that it beat both revenue and EPS expectations.
Donovan Erskine
1

Corsair (CRSR) is one of the latest companies to release its earnings report, showing shareholders and analysts how it financially performed over the previous period. In Corsair’s (CRSR) Q4 2021 earnings report, the company reveals that it beat expectations for both revenue and earnings-per-share.

Corsair (CRSR) shared its Q4 2021 earnings report on February 8, detailing its financial performance over the past few months. In the report, we see that Corsair pulled in $510.6 million in revenue, easily beating the $495.3 million expectation. The company also reported $.35 per-share, which beats the expectation of $.25.

Developing...

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

