Silk Sonic comes to Fortnite with new Outfits and cosmetics

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are coming to the Fortnite Item Shop next week.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite has brought several real-life celebrities and influential figures to the game through the Icon Series. Whether it be popular streamers or chart-topping artists, the battle royale has built quite the roster of playable characters based on notable people. The latest addition to the Icon Series will be none other than Silk Sonic, one of the hottest acts in R&B right now. Next week, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are sliding onto Battle Royale Island.

Epic Games announced that Silk Sonic would be coming to Fortnite with a post on the game’s website. The Silk Sonic Set features Outfits for both Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The Bruno Mars Outfit comes with the Sound Scepter Pickaxe, which can also be worn as a Back Bling when it’s not in use. Mars can also hit a spin with the Freedom Wheels Emote. The Anderson .Paak outfit includes the Sonic Snare Back Bling, and players can also pick up the Boom Bap Pickaxe.

Both the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak outfits will feature two alternate styles, with one of them being reactive. The Silk Sonic Set will come to the item shop when it refreshes on February 10, 2022. However, players will have a chance to unlock the cosmetics early and at no charge by competing in the upcoming Silk Sonic Cup on February 7. Finishing high enough in this Duos tournament will reward players with everything included in the upcoming set. Players that score at least 8 points will take home the Silk Sonic Spray.

Epic Games is also adding the Icon Radio to Fortnite’s airwaves. This station will solely consist of music from artists that have collaborated with the game in some capacity. Expect to hear tunes from Silk Sonic, Marshmello, and more. For more on the popular battle royale game, visit Shacknews’ Fortnite topic page.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

