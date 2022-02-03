VanillaBeast: Ace in the Hole looks like a parody game dripping with adult humor Adult humor gets taken to the next level with VanillaBeast: Ace in the Hole, an open world game infused with retro goodness and parody.

There’s something about retro games that get us all excited. VanillaBeast: Ace in the Hole looks to double down on this by injecting itself full of adult humor. The title has been officially unveiled today by the Vanilla Gaming Company, and you can check out all the tongue-in-cheek humor in the trailer below.

In VanillaBeast: Ace in the Hole, players take on the role of the smooth, suave, and sexy VanillaBeast, a secret agent on a super-secret mission to “save the town’s ladies of the night from a mysterious evildoer”. As you can tell by the trailer, the game is heavily inspired by iconic games like Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!, the Leisure Suit Larry titles, Metal Gear, and a host of other NES classics.

The other unique element to VanillaBeast is that it is leveraging the social appeal of a few adult entertainers. These models appear as in-game characters as well as unlockables. Players can anticipate seeing more of Anna Clare Clouds, Eva Notty, Hasey Storm, and more. This one is definitely not work safe.

If VanillaBeast: Ace in the Hole has tickled you, go ahead and check out the Kickstarter page where you can support its development. You can also keep track of it via the game’s Steam page.