How to use the Linking Cord - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Here's what the Linking Cord does and how you can use it in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will discover a slew of new features and mechanics as they journey through the Hisui region. This includes some brand new items that can be used to strengthen your partner Pokemon. One of the newly added items in the game is the Linking Cord, though its use is initially a mystery when you first discover it. Let’s go over what the Linking Cord is in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and how you can use it.

How to use the Linking Cord - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Linking Cord can be purchased from Simona in Jubilife Village.

The Linking Cord is an evolutionary item that can be used to help some species of Pokemon evolve. Ever since Pokemon Red and Blue, there have been a handful of Pokemon that only evolve through trading, such as Kadabra to Alakazam, or Machoke to Machamp. The Linking Cord allows these Pokemon to evolve without the need for trading, the first time that this has been possible in a mainline Pokemon game.

The Linking Cord can be purchased from Simona’s shop in Jubilife Village at the cost of 1,000 MP (Merit Points). It can also be found in Space Time Distortions on the ground. Once you’ve got a Linking Cord, select it from your inventory and use it on a compatible Pokemon. Kadabra, Machoke, Haunter, and Graveler are all compatible Pokemon. These creatures can still be evolved through trading with friends, but the Linking Cord serves as another option at players’ disposal.

The implementation of the Linking Cord is just the latest instance of Game Freak looking to make the Pokemon experience more convenient for players. In a fun nod to the series’ origins, the item is designed after the real-life link cable that was required to connect and trade Pokemon on the original Game Boy handheld. For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides, stick with Shacknews.