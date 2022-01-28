New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to trade with friends - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Here's how you can trade Pokemon with your friends in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Donovan Erskine
Pokemon Legends: Arceus is here and while it does a lot of new things for the Pokemon franchise, many classic features are still present. This includes the ability to trade Pokemon, a core pillar of what made the series a worldwide phenomenon. If you’ve got friends that are also making the journey through Hisui, you’ll probably want to exchange Pokemon with them. Let’s look at how you can trade Pokemon with friends in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to trade with friends - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

You can trade through local communication and the internet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

To trade Pokemon with friends, head over to Simona’s stand outside of the Training Grounds in Jubilife Village. Select the dialogue option “I want to trade Pokemon” and you will be taken to the trading screen. There are two ways to trade Pokemon in Legends: Arceus - through local communication and over the internet.

If you and your friend are in the same physical location, select “Someone nearby.” You will be prompted to enter an 8-digit Link Code. Choose a code and give it to your friend. Once you both enter the Link Code and begin searching, you should be paired up with each other and a trade will begin. Trading from long distances isn’t much different. Select “Someone far away” and your Switch will connect to the internet if it isn’t already. You will then be asked to enter a Link Code.

In addition to sharing creatures that your friends may not have obtained, trading is also required in order for some Pokemon to evolve. Pokemon like Kadabra and Machoke must be traded in order to evolve into Alakazam and Machamp, respectively.

Now that you know how to trade in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’re one step closer to accomplishing the ultimate goal of catching them all! For more helpful Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

