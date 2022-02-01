Ylona Garcia on creating the anthem of Valorant's newest Agent We spoke with Singer Ylona Garcia about the creation of Neon's signature song in Valorant.

Valorant Episode 4 opened with the introduction of Neon, a speedy new Agent that hails from the Philippines. In her announcement trailer, we learned that Neon was a big fan of real-life musician Ylona Garcia, with the now hit single ‘Entertain Me’ serving as the character’s signature song. We spoke with Ylona Garcia to learn more about the creation of the song that’s now synonymous with Valorant’s latest Agent.

Was the creation of ‘Entertain Me’ a collaboration with Riot Games? How much input (if any) did the developer have on the lyrics, music, etc.?

Entertain Me was created by DNA and myself back in early 2021. I created the song with the thought of building it around a character that I aspire to be. Last October, Valorant reached out to me with an offer for my latest single to become the theme song for introducing their latest agent, and I replied “absolutely!”

‘Entertain Me’ is now effectively a theme song for Neon, Valorant’s new Filipina Agent. Is the song inspired by the character in any way?

As I’ve answered earlier, my latest single “Entertain Me” was created with the thought of building around a character that I aspire to be. When Valorant later showed me the character that “Entertain Me” will be the theme song for, I felt that neon fitted exactly what I was writing about in the song.

What did it mean to you to get to do the signature song for Valorant’s first Filipina Agent, as a Filipina yourself?

It means achieving yet another milestone in my career in early 2022.

We see in the Neon reveal trailer that she has a Ylona Garcia poster hanging in her room. How does it feel to officially be a part of one of the most popular video games in the world?

I feel honoured, grateful and super happy. This is an amazing opportunity and to be chosen for it makes me feel lucky.

I know that you’ve got experience in television, would you ever be interested in doing voice work for a video game someday?

Absolutely! Anytime (just not past 10pm in respect of my curfew) & anywhere (as long as it’s safe)!

“Entertain Me” was released alongside the reveal trailer for Neon, in which we got our first look at her abilities as Garcia’s song rocked out in the background. For more on how Riot Games is injecting personality into the roster of Agents in Valorant, stick with Shacknews.