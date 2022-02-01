CrossfireX and Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition highlight February Xbox Game Pass additions Microsoft has revealed the slate of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

February is officially underway, and a new month means a new wave of video games are joining Xbox Game Pass. As always, Microsoft takes this day to highlight which titles subscribers can expect to get their hands on, including their respective release dates and platforms. The February 2022 Xbox Game Pass line-up includes games such as CrossfireX, Contrast, and Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition.

Microsoft laid out this month’s Xbox Game Pass entries with a post to Xbox Wire. This gave us a detailed look at what we’ll be playing and when we can start playing it:

Contrast (Cloud and Console) - February 3

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 3

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 3

Besiege (Game Preview)(Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10

CrossfireX (Console) - February 10

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 10

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom - February 10

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 14

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 14

Of the February 2022 Xbox Game Pass entries, Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition and CrossfireX are among the most notable, with the latter being a day one release on the subscription service. Edge of Eternity will also be hitting Game Pass on the same date as its release. In addition to new games, some existing Game Pass titles are receiving new content updates this month. Grounded’s Into the Woods update and Microsoft Flight Simulator’s World Update 7: Australia build upon the base experiences and are both available now.

As new games are added to Xbox Game Pass, old titles must leave. These are all of the games leaving Game Pass on February 15:

Control (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Code Vein (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)

The Medium (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Project Winter (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Falconeer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

February is going to be an insanely busy month for video games, and the new Xbox Game Pass offerings are just adding fuel to that fire. Let us know if you plan on checking out any of the new titles joining the service this month.