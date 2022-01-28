How to evolve Electabuzz in Pokemon Legends: Arceus Here's how you can evolve your Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will meet a plethora of Pokemon, many of which have appeared in past entries. One of these Pokemon is Electabuzz, the electric type that first debuted in Pokemon Red and Blue. Electabuzz can evolve into Electivire in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but not the same way that fans may be used to. Let’s look at how you can evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to evolve Electabuzz in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Electrizer can be purchased from Simona in Jubilife Village.

To evolve Electabuzz in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’ll need the Electrizer item. You can acquire the Electrizer by purchasing it from Simona in Jubilife Village for 1,000 MP, also known as Merit Points. Once you’ve got an Electrizer in your satchel, select it and use it on your Electabuzz. This will cause Electabuzz to evolve into Electivire. The Pokemon will receive a boost to its base stats and will be granted access to additional moves.

If you don’t have 1,000 Merit Points and can’t afford the Electrizer, you’ll need to go on an excursion and complete Lost & Found objectives by finding satchels and returning them to their owners. Doing several of these should net you enough MP to buy the Electrizer from Simona.

Electivire was first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and was always acquired by using the Electrizer. However, those games required you to trade an Electabuzz while it was holding the special items. Pokemon cannot hold items in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so you can now simply evolve Electabuzz in the same fashion that you would a Pokemon that uses evolutionary stones.

That’s how you evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. A similar philosophy applies for both Scyther and Magmar. For more guides to help you through Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Shacknews has you covered.