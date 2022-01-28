How to evolve Scyther in Pokemon Legends: Arceus Scyther can evolve into Scizor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the process is a bit different.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now and sees the return of many beloved Pokemon across different Generations of the franchise. One of the Pokemon that can be caught early on in the game is Scyther, a Bug/Flying-type Pokemon that can evolve into Scizor, who is Bug/Steel. You can still evolve Scyther in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the process has slightly changed from previous games.

How to evolve Scyther in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Metal Coat can be purchased from Simona's stand in Jubilife Village.

To evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you need the Metal Coat item. This can be acquired from Simona in Jubilife Village at the cost of 1,000 MP (Merit Points). Once you have the Metal Coat, select it from the satchel and use it on Scyther. This will trigger the evolution animation and Scyther will evolve into Scizor. It's similar to evolving Pokemon using evolutionary stones.

Scyther always evolved into Scizor using the Metal Coat, but previous games required you to trade the Pokemon while it was holding the item. Pokemon Legends: Arceus doesn’t allow Pokemon to hold items, so Game Freak had to offer an alternate way to evolve Scyther. If you don’t have enough MP to purchase the Metal Coat, you can earn more by finding satchels and returning them to their owners through the Lost & Found.

That’s how you can evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The same changes to this evolution process are present with Electabuzz and Magmar with the Electrizer and Magmar with the Magmarizer items respectively. For more helpful guides on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.