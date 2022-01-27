Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 51

Happy Thursday, everyone! It's time for another episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!, our weekly show where we discuss the most interesting stories in film and television. Hosts Donovan and Greg have an exciting slate of topics for today's show, so let's get into it!

Episode 51 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Today's show features some pretty eyebrow-raising topics, such as the fact that Ana de Armas fans are suing Universal, and that The Rock is teasing another video game movie. We'd love to get your thoughts on the topics at hand. Also, be sure to join us tomorrow night for our first ever Movie Night with Pop! Goes the Culture! Greg and Donovan will be watching Spaceballs live on the Shacknews Twitch channel and you can join if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 51 of Pop! Goes the Culture!