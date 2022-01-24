ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 148 Tune in tonight to see if Dixie and Kiddy can save the Northern Kremisphere from those nasty kremlings.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, the time has come to rejoin Dixie and Kiddy Kong in their adventure to save Donkey and Diddy Kong in Donkey Kong Country 3. For those who missed last episode, we traversed through three levels and defeated three pesky bosses. That being said, tonight’s adventure should start at Cotton Top Cove. Cotton Top Cove has some of the tougher levels in the game since these are underwater stages. After that, we'll head to the frozen wasteland of K3, which happens to be my favorite level in the game. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, Donkey Kong Country 3 will only get tougher from here!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more Super Mario 3D World and Final Fantasy 2, two games you won't want to miss!

