New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

ShackStream: Indie-licious spins discs into Ws in Windjammers 2

We're going hard to the turf, paint, and whatever other courts we play with Windjammers 2 on today's Indie-licious livestream!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Dotemu’s much anticipated Windjammers 2 is finally here, and it’s a tough cookie to crack for the uninitiated, but glorious victory awaits those with the patience to hone their craft on the disc-throwing court. Join us as we show a little bit of the speed, power, and guts it takes to be a Windjammers 2 champion on today’s Indie-licious!

Windjammers 2 comes to us from Dotemu. It officially launched with flying colors on January 20, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. It’s even available in Game Pass. Spawned as a sequel to the smash hit Data East arcade game, Windjammers, back in 1994, Windjammers 2 is a head-to-head competitive game in which opponents try to get a disc past each other to score in a fast-paced match. It can be best described as air hockey meets American Gladiators and earned our love in our Shacknews review.

Tune into Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET as we go live with some playthrough of the game’s Arcade and Online modes. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your interactions and encouragement continue to make these streams feel well worthwhile. As an aside, don’t forget that if you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel further, be sure to follow and subscribe. You can even do the last one for free if you link an Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription each month. If you want to put a free subscription towards us, we’d highly appreciate it.

The courts are clean, the cages are secure, and the competitors are raring to go. Join us on Indie-licious as we go discs out on Windjammers 2!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola