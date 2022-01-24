ShackStream: Indie-licious spins discs into Ws in Windjammers 2 We're going hard to the turf, paint, and whatever other courts we play with Windjammers 2 on today's Indie-licious livestream!

Dotemu’s much anticipated Windjammers 2 is finally here, and it’s a tough cookie to crack for the uninitiated, but glorious victory awaits those with the patience to hone their craft on the disc-throwing court. Join us as we show a little bit of the speed, power, and guts it takes to be a Windjammers 2 champion on today’s Indie-licious!

Windjammers 2 comes to us from Dotemu. It officially launched with flying colors on January 20, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. It’s even available in Game Pass. Spawned as a sequel to the smash hit Data East arcade game, Windjammers, back in 1994, Windjammers 2 is a head-to-head competitive game in which opponents try to get a disc past each other to score in a fast-paced match. It can be best described as air hockey meets American Gladiators and earned our love in our Shacknews review.

Tune into Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET as we go live with some playthrough of the game’s Arcade and Online modes. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your interactions and encouragement continue to make these streams feel well worthwhile. As an aside, don’t forget that if you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel further, be sure to follow and subscribe. You can even do the last one for free if you link an Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription each month. If you want to put a free subscription towards us, we’d highly appreciate it.

The courts are clean, the cages are secure, and the competitors are raring to go. Join us on Indie-licious as we go discs out on Windjammers 2!