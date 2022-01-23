New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 110

Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.
Bryan Lefler
Are you ready for more of my personal journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in the North American region? I hope so, because it's time for another Sunday afternoon with skankcore64 and Banjo Kazooie. The continuation of this collectathon begins later at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 110 - Getting Jiggies with it

Antecedently on skankcore64, the levels have been getting bigger with some tougher collecting and mini-games, but that didn't stop me from finding every item in two areas. Gobi's Valley put up a decent challenge with its ancient Egyptian themes and dangerous quicksand full of hungry sand eels. Even with those eels nipping at my heels, I conquered the Valley and unlocked the last move in Banjo and Kazooie's arsenal of tricks. With the Running Shoes finally available, I headed back to Freezeezy Peak for its last collectible.

Later today, it's time to explore more of Gruntilda's Lair in order to find the next level chock-full of bits and baubles. I'm definitely headed into the waning hours of this game with only a few more areas to explore, so don't miss today's show if you haven't caught any of Banjo Kazooie yet. I hope to see you all there as I get closer to the end credits in this amazing and classic 3D platformer from Rare. Get on down to Shacknews Twitch and join the fun!

Thanks to everyone that stops by to chat with the hosts during our Twitch livestreams. Our live content is made possible by viewers like you doing it for Shacknews. If you're in a position to extend that support, please consider a monthly subscription to the Shacknews channel. You'll get access to the best emotes found on Twitch and ad-free viewing every time you watch! We even have a handy guide that can show you how to get a free sub every month by linking your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts!

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

