ShackStream: Indie-licious drifts to the max in Buck Up And Drive

Sure, you’ve driven around before, but have you ever backflipped your car onto a roadside barrier, grinding it around a curve, and doing wild 360 spins into offending traffic for the sake of unbridled speed… on the moon?! Well, have we got a game for you. Buckle up, buttercup. Today, Indie-licious is getting behind the wild wheel of Buck Up And Drive.

Buck Up And Drive comes to us from the one-man crew of Fabio Fontes. The game came out on January 10, 2022, available on PC via Steam. Based on fond memories of endless arcade racers of yesteryear, Buck Up And Drive is a cel-shaded racer in which you drive fast, do tricks, knock traffic off the road, and race through various environments for as long as you can. Cars are varied and customizable, driving is wild and aggressive, and you can drive everywhere from the moon to heck.

Join us as we kick it into fourth gear and take Buck Up And Drive for a ride on Indie-licious today at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

