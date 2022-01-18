New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Indie-licious drifts to the max in Buck Up And Drive

We're revving up our engine and listening to her howlin' roar today on Indie-licious with gameplay of Buck Up And Drive!
TJ Denzer
1

Sure, you’ve driven around before, but have you ever backflipped your car onto a roadside barrier, grinding it around a curve, and doing wild 360 spins into offending traffic for the sake of unbridled speed… on the moon?! Well, have we got a game for you. Buckle up, buttercup. Today, Indie-licious is getting behind the wild wheel of Buck Up And Drive.

Buck Up And Drive comes to us from the one-man crew of Fabio Fontes. The game came out on January 10, 2022, available on PC via Steam. Based on fond memories of endless arcade racers of yesteryear, Buck Up And Drive is a cel-shaded racer in which you drive fast, do tricks, knock traffic off the road, and race through various environments for as long as you can. Cars are varied and customizable, driving is wild and aggressive, and you can drive everywhere from the moon to heck.

Join us as we kick it into fourth gear and take Buck Up And Drive for a ride on Indie-licious today at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions such as Indie-licious. Your interaction and encouragement continue to make these livestreams well worth our time and passion. If you’d like to help support our livestream efforts, then be sure to follow and subscribe to our Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link that up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get your hands on a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you’d like to use a free subscription on Shacknews, we’d be happy to have it.

The roads are calling and the pedal is craving the metal here at Indie-licious, so get ready and strap in as we rev the engine and go live with Buck Up And Drive shortly!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

