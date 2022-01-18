Death's Door and Hitman Trilogy headline new Xbox Game Pass releases Microsoft has a wide assortment of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass before the end of January.

As one of the best values in all of video games, Xbox Game Pass had a banner year in 2021. The service added millions of new subscribers that got access to loads of hit games and new releases of first-party titles. Microsoft wants to ensure that the gravy train keeps rolling into the new year and has announced the release schedule of all the games that will show up on Xbox Game Pass by the end of January. Highlights on the schedule include Death’s Door, the Hitman Trilogy, and much more.

For the week of January 17, 2022, the following titles will launch on the subscription service:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, January 18 (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) Nobody Saves the World, January 18 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Death’s Door, January 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Hitman Trilogy, January 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Pupperazzi, January 20 (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, January 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition, January 20 (PC)

(PC) Windjammers 2, January 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For the week of January 24, 2022, the following title will launch on the subscription service:

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, January 27 (Console and PC)

As one of the best games to launch in 2021, we can wholeheartedly recommend Death’s Door. It featured prominently amongst our own staff’s personal Top Ten lists. January 20 will certainly be a busy day on Xbox Game Pass with multiple new releases, including the latest Tom Clancy game and the much-anticipated Windjammers sequel.

For more details about all the games slated to arrive on Game Pass this month, as well as bonuses for free-to-play titles like Halo Infinite multiplayer, be sure to check out the official Xbox Wire post.