ShackStream: Nobody Saves the World launch day playthrough

Nobody Saves the World is the latest game from Drinkbox Studios, the team most known for their work on the Guacamelee! series. This action RPG sees players on a mission to save the world from a dangerous calamity. In celebration of its release, we’ll be playing through the early segments of Nobody Saves the World in a ShackStream today! Tune in and join us for this special livestream.

Nobody Saves the World gameplay livestream

We’ll be streaming Nobody Saves the World on our Twitch channel today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. During the stream, News Editor Donovan Erskine will make his way through the game’s story, playing on New Game+. We’ll cover what we like about the game, what we didn’t like, and give you a good glimpse at gameplay so that you can make your own judgement.

We were big fans of Nobody Saves the World in our recently published review, so we're excited to jump in and share it with you all.