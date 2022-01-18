New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Nobody Saves the World launch day playthrough

We're jumping into Nobody Saves the World to celebrate the game's launch.
Donovan Erskine
2

Nobody Saves the World is the latest game from Drinkbox Studios, the team most known for their work on the Guacamelee! series. This action RPG sees players on a mission to save the world from a dangerous calamity. In celebration of its release, we’ll be playing through the early segments of Nobody Saves the World in a ShackStream today! Tune in and join us for this special livestream.

Nobody Saves the World gameplay livestream

We’ll be streaming Nobody Saves the World on our Twitch channel today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. During the stream, News Editor Donovan Erskine will make his way through the game’s story, playing on New Game+. We’ll cover what we like about the game, what we didn’t like, and give you a good glimpse at gameplay so that you can make your own judgement.

We were big fans of Nobody Saves the World in our recently published review, so we’re excited to jump in and share it with you all. If you like our ShackStreams then be sure to check out our weekly livestream schedule to see what else we’ve got planned. Also, consider subscribing to Shacknews through Prime Gaming to support our streaming efforts at no additional cost!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

