Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event start time, rewards & modes Discover the Cyber Showdown start time in Halo Infinite and the synthwave rewards you can earn.

Halo Infinite’s next event is Cyber Showdown, and players are desperate for any information about the '80s, synthwave, cyberpunk mode. Thankfully, we’ve got some knowledge about when the event will start, what rewards are on offer, and maybe even an idea of what modes to expect.

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown start time

Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event will start on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. As for the exact time, it should be at weekly reset which is 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This is typically when the weekly challenges reset and when 343 Industries cycles in fresh items into the store and starts events.

The Cyber Showdown event is set to end on January 31, 2022. This gives players two weeks to acquire the 10 rewards from the event.

Cyber Showdown rewards

As of writing, the rewards for the Cyber Showdown event have not been revealed. However, a famed Halo Infinite datamining and leaks Twitter account has revealed the 10 rewards that are available over the event.

🔄Reminder. Cyber Showdown, Attrition and more game modes will be available tomorrow at 10 am PT. Rewards ⬇️ #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/VKQj3j3GQI — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@HaloNoticiasMX) January 18, 2022

Stance Weapon coating Backdrop Emblem Armor effect Armor coating Knife weapon charm Armor visor AI color Armor effect

There will apparently be a synthwave coating available in the store, along with some vehicle coatings and death animations. It seems like fans of synthwave and all things cyberpunk are in for a treat during the event.

Items For Cyber Showdown in the Item Store.

(by @DeltaArchive) #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/8o4GyXlHDe — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@HaloNoticiasMX) January 15, 2022

Cyber Showdown modes

Prior to the start of Cyber Showdown, not much is known about what activities will be available. 343 Industries has been rather coy about this latest event. However, the aforementioned leaker has suggested that the available modes will include Slayer and Capture the Flag, along with two new additions: Attrition and King of the Hill.

Long-time Halo fans have no doubt missed King of the Hill, even though Strongholds kind of scratches that itch. The other popular modes that are currently nowhere to be seen is Assault and Zombies (or Infection, if you prefer).

Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event is set to give players a bunch of synthwave-themed rewards. If reports are accurate, King of the Hill and Attrition will make their first appearances in the game. Be sure to check out our Halo Infinite page for more guides and important information.