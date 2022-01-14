Xur's location & wares for January 14, 2022 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 with a bag full of Exotic goodies for you to spam in the Crucible.

Xur is back, Guardians. The Agent of the Nine has arrived in Destiny 2 and will remain there until reset next Tuesday. Until then, you can visit Xur and purchase his Exotic wares to fill out your collection or browse through some of his other offerings from the Legendary side of things. Let’s dive in and find out where Xur is in Destiny 2.

Xur’s location for January 14, 2022

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. When you spawn in, hop on your sparrow and go forward, past the public event and up the hill. He's next to a crashed Fallen Ketch.

Xur’s wares for January 14, 2022

This week, Xur is selling the following Exotic items:

Sweet Business (Auto Rifle)

Gwisin Vest (Hunter Chest Armor)

Mobility - 9 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 19 Strength - 6 Total - 66

Armamentarium (Titan Chest Armor)

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 11 Intellect - 2 Strength - 20 Total - 67

Vesper of Radius (Warlock Chest Armor)

Mobility - 2 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 22 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 12 Strength - 2 Total - 64



As for what you should buy, start by acquiring the armor piece and weapon for your main class if you don’t already own them. After that, get the armor for the classes you play less often if you don’t own that. Basically, you should buy anything that you do not own, even for classes you do not play. This will keep your Exotic cupboard full in case you hit a weird phase in the future and decide to give Warlock a whirl. When that’s done, you should buy Xur’s Exotic engram on your main class. If you do not own all the Exotic armor from that class, the Exotic engram will give you a random piece you don’t have, assuming it’s within Xur’s loot table. If you do own everything Xur has on offer, he’ll give you something you do have, but with a random armor roll that tends to be quite good. The purpose of this is to get your hands on better rolled gear.

There’s a proper way to visit Xur to get the most out of the Agent of the Nine. Now that you know how you should be approaching this weekly visit to Destiny 2’s most popular vendor – please don’t tell us it’s Tess – we’d like to draw your attention to our Destiny 2 strategy guide. This hub has all the Destiny 2 content you could want to help you clean up your quest backlog before The Witch Queen drops this February.