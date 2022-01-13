New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 49

It's time for the first PGTC of 2022! We're talking everything movies, TV, and pop culture!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy (belated) New Year! It's the first episode Pop! Goes the Culture! in 2022, and we're looking to ring in the new year with an exciting show covering what's new in entertainment. Today's show will also feature a special announcement about future PGTC content. Join hosts Donovan and Greg as episode 49 gets underway.

Episode 49 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

During today's show, we'll pay tribute to Betty White, Sidney Poitier, and Bob Saget, who all recently passed. We'll also talk about the biggest news stories to come out since our last show in 2021.

We're thankful for all of you that are tuning in for our first show of 2022. We've got some exciting plans for this year, and we can't wait to kick it all off with today's show. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 49 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

