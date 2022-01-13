Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 49 It's time for the first PGTC of 2022! We're talking everything movies, TV, and pop culture!

Happy (belated) New Year! It's the first episode Pop! Goes the Culture! in 2022, and we're looking to ring in the new year with an exciting show covering what's new in entertainment. Today's show will also feature a special announcement about future PGTC content. Join hosts Donovan and Greg as episode 49 gets underway.

Episode 49 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

During today's show, we'll pay tribute to Betty White, Sidney Poitier, and Bob Saget, who all recently passed. We'll also talk about the biggest news stories to come out since our last show in 2021.

We're thankful for all of you that are tuning in for our first show of 2022. We've got some exciting plans for this year, and we can't wait to kick it all off with today's show. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 49 of Pop! Goes the Culture!