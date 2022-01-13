Latest Dying Light 2 Dying to Know trailer explains co-op play Techland's open-world apocalypse simulator is nearing release and should be lots of fun with a group of friends.

It has been more than six years since Techland released the original Dying Light into the world for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Eager fans have been awaiting the sequel for some time and the release date is nearly upon us. Techland has been offering a series of informational trailers along the way under the Dying 2 Know banner. For the final installment of this series, the developers have chosen to dive into the specifics of cooperative play along with a first look at the visual and performance differences between various versions of Dying Light 2.

Fans of the first Dying Light understand how important cooperative play was to the success of the game. While it has always been assumed that Dying Light 2 would offer similar functionality, Techland hasn’t really spoken much about what player groups can expect from the open-world sequel. That changes today with this new trailer that offers the most extensive look at cooperative play yet seen.

Our own Ozzie Mejia got the opportunity to go hands-on with Dying Light 2 back in November and wrote about his experience. He came away impressed with some of its mission design and how seamlessly the parkour gameplay is intertwined with the game world. The only thing better than solo parkour is group parkour, especially when one of your friends misses a jump and splats on the sidewalks below.

The final Dying to Know trailer also touches on the various versions of the game. Dying Light 2 will be launching across two console generations along with the usual PC version. While the PS4 and Xbox One versions will run at much lower resolutions, levels of detail, and framerates, the core that drives Dying Light will still be intact. For those lucky enough to have PS5 or Xbox Series S|X hardware, a next-gen Dying Light adventure awaits. PC players will also have access to ray-traced effects, hardware permitting.

Things will get wild when Dying Light 2 finally releases on February 4, 2022.