ShackStream: Shack Air tries helicopters with HPG H145 A new year and a new adventure as Shack Air explores Lake Ontario and Niagara Falls in the HPG H145 helicopter in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

To start off 2022 the right way, Shack Air will experiment with a new, early-access helicopter and explore the lake shore scenery from Toronto to Niagara Falls. Utilizing the latest beta version of the HYPE Performance Group Airbus H145 luxury helicopter, we'll take our time as we fly along the coast of Lake Ontario.

The HPG H145 helicopter is HYPE Performance Group's payware offering that comes complete with functional doors and cabin features, a custom helicopter flight model and autopilot, and even inflatable pontoons, which we'll try out in the middle of Niagara Lake. Currently, at beta version 8, the H145 is the most complete helicopter available for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is no small feat, considering that Asobo's title does not natively support helicopters at this time. The biggest competitor to the H145 is HYPE's own H135, a slightly smaller but freely available variant.

During our trip today, we're taking advantage of several scenery additions, as well as an RCMP livery for the H145 created by yours truly. If you enjoy the views, be sure to check out the these free add-ons at Flightsim.to:

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!