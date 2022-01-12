ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 107 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

It is Wednesday, my Shackers. That means the only livestream on Shacknews Twitch to attempt beating every Nintendo 64 game released in North America is ready for action! Check out the continuation of skankcore64 later today around 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET.

Episode 107 - More Banjo, more Kazooie, more fun

Antecedently on skankcore64, I progressed through most of Clanker's Cavern and found 9 out of 10 Jiggies. This should be plenty for me to move on and find the next level but that last piece haunts me. I know I probably won't need it in the long run, but what if I do?

Coming up on today's episode, I'll delve back into the Cavern with my previous experience to guide me. The last Jiggy shouldn't be too hard to find and I could probably go for all 100 musical notes to complete the level. It hopefully won't take too long, giving me ample time to find and become acquainted with the next area in store for my adventure. It all happens over on Shacknews Twitch, so don't be a stranger if you enjoy some Banjo-Kazooie. I know you do!

