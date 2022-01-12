New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 107

Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.
Bryan Lefler
Bryan Lefler
1

It is Wednesday, my Shackers. That means the only livestream on Shacknews Twitch to attempt beating every Nintendo 64 game released in North America is ready for action! Check out the continuation of skankcore64 later today around 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET.

Episode 107 - More Banjo, more Kazooie, more fun

Antecedently on skankcore64, I progressed through most of Clanker's Cavern and found 9 out of 10 Jiggies. This should be plenty for me to move on and find the next level but that last piece haunts me. I know I probably won't need it in the long run, but what if I do?

Coming up on today's episode, I'll delve back into the Cavern with my previous experience to guide me. The last Jiggy shouldn't be too hard to find and I could probably go for all 100 musical notes to complete the level. It hopefully won't take too long, giving me ample time to find and become acquainted with the next area in store for my adventure. It all happens over on Shacknews Twitch, so don't be a stranger if you enjoy some Banjo-Kazooie. I know you do!

I'd like to take a moment to thank everyone that supports Shacknews Twitch in any capacity. Anyone that takes the time to share our streams on social media, converse with our hosts during livestreams, or just hang out in the chat for Shack Points is doing it for Shacknews. If you'd like to keep enjoying our variety of Shacknews live programming, a monthly subscription to our channel is a great start! You'll get ad-free viewing every time you stop by, access to the coolest emotes found on Twitch, and an increased rate for earning Shack Points. Check out our guide on Prime Gaming for more information!

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola