New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Rockapella interview: From Carmen Sandiego to The Big Con

The legendary group sat down with us to discuss their career and work on 2021's indie hit The Big Con.

Chris Jarrard
Chris Jarrard
2

For folks of a certain age, the soothing tones of Rockapella were a constant companion that came along with after school television programming, specifically from the Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? series. The group served as the house band and occasional comedy troupe during the show’s run and have been a global touring act for the better part of forty years.

We got an opportunity to sit down with Scott Leonard and Jeff Thatcher of Rockapella and speak at length about their career and their recent work on the indie hit The Big Con. You can catch the interview session in the embed below.

In the session, the pair touches on their work over the years, including their time as the house band on Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? and as a global act. Additionally, the conversation steers towards The Big Con, the throwback comedy-crime-adventure from Skybound games. 

Rockapella is the featured soundtrack performer on the project, which ends up working wonderfully alongside all the other portions of the game that work to evoke strong nostalgia for the 1990s. As players swindle their way through the game, many of the most memorable sights and sounds of the decade work to build an atmosphere as strong as any title released in 2021. The first time you hear the track Gimme Money, it will be nearly impossible to avoid drifting into the time where Zubaz and Joey Lawrence ruled the world.

For more unboxings, reviews, and interviews with all the folks responsible for creating the biggest games and technological advances in the industry, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Contributing Tech Editor
Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola