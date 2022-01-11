How to get struck by lightning in Fortnite Here's how you can find storm clouds and get struck by lightning in Fortnite.

A recent Fortnite update introduced a brand new mechanic with natural disasters in the battle royale game. One of these extreme weather events is lightning storms. Players that find themselves in a storm may even get struck by lightning. That may sound like a bad deal, but there’s actually some cool benefits in being struck. If curiosity is getting the best of you, let’s look at how you can get struck by lightning in Fortnite.

To get struck by lightning in Fortnite, you’ll need to find a lightning storm. These can be easily identified by massive dark storm clouds forming in the sky over an area. Once you’re actually beneath the storm clouds, you’ve got a chance of being struck by lightning. Interestingly enough, there are a couple of ways that you can increase your chances of being struck. One, get inside of a body of water. A lake, river, and even a pool will sharply increase your chances of being struck. You can also increase your chances of being zapped by getting high ground, which can be easily done by building stairs.

When lightning strikes, it sets the structure and immediate surrounding area on fire. If a player gets struck by lightning, they’ll lose 10 HP. However, players will receive a temporary speed boost after being struck, making it a trade-off that might be worth it if you're looking to travel quickly. If you’re trying to draw in a lightning strike, keep in mind that it won’t strike the same place twice. Be sure to move around to different spots if you want to be struck consecutively.

That's how you can get struck by lightning in Fortnite.